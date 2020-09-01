Rahm on top in birdie slugfest

CHICAGO • Dustin Johnson made an "unbelievable" 45-foot birdie putt on his final hole to force a play-off at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship on Sunday, only to watch Jon Rahm nail an even bigger one on the first extra hole.

The Spaniard clinched the title - his second of the season following July's triumph at Memorial - with a putt from 66 feet on the same par-four 18th hole to win, leaving the American in disbelief.

"I was kind of laughing at my putt, because it was one of those where you - you're not really thinking you're going to make it," world No. 1 Johnson said after he shot a three-under 67 to finish locked with Rahm on four-under 276 at Olympia Fields.

"I played an unbelievable putt, got in the play-off and then Jon made an even more ridiculous putt on top of me."

He had the chance to extend the match but missed his long birdie putt, ensuring second-ranked Rahm would enter this week's Tour Championship in Atlanta second in the FedExCup standings behind him.

The Spaniard had powered to the top of the leaderboard with a flurry of six birdies for a 64 - the lowest round of the tournament - but even his final birdie attempt came as a surprise to him.

"Never did I think I'd be making another 50-, 60-footer - couple of breaks in there, too, to end up winning it," he said. "That stretch... it's been a roller coaster but so much fun."

He started tied for sixth after a third-round marred by a bad mistake at the fifth hole, where he absentmindedly picked up his ball on the green without marking it and was assessed a penalty. But everything just clicked for him in the final round.

"Once I teed off today, in the good weather and how I started striping it the first few holes, I knew I had a chance," said the reigning Race to Dubai champion, who claimed his fifth Tour title.

Less than 400 points separate Johnson and Rahm in the Cup standings ahead of the finale, with third-ranked Justin Thomas 901 points behind his compatriot.

On the line is a bonus prize of US$15 million (S$20.4 million), but despite the stiff competition, Johnson is confident of winning the FedExCup for the first time.

"I thought I played really solid all day long (and) I like my position," he added.

"I'm really, really pleased with all aspects of the game."

One notable absentee at the decider, however, will be 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods. The former world No. 1 needed a top-10 place to qualify, but instead carded a 71 for a 291 total, finishing joint-51st.

This means his next tournament will be the second Major of the year, the Sept 17-20 US Open, and the American revealed that he would use the downtime to "clean up" his form, having only played four times on the Tour since February.

