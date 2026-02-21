Rahm left out as DP World Tour grants LIV releases, Ryder Cup future uncertain

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Golf - LIV Golf - Riyadh - Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 6, 2026 Legion XIII's Jon Rahm in action during the third round REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Feb 21 - Jon Rahm's participation in next year's Ryder Cup in Ireland could be in doubt after the Spaniard was not included in a group of eight LIV Golf players granted dispensation by the DP World Tour on Saturday.

Rahm, a twice-major champion and former world number one, was absent from the list of golfers given permission to play in conflicting LIV tournaments this year while retaining their membership status.

Rahm had previously refused to pay hefty fines for breaching DP World Tour regulations by featuring in LIV events without permission. The fines are reportedly in the region of 2.5 million pounds ($3.37 million).

European LIV Golf players are ineligible for Ryder Cup selection if they lose their DP World Tour membership.

The members who have been granted conditional releases by the DP World Tour are Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Tyrrell Hatton, Tom McKibbin, Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, David Puig and Elvis Smylie.

The eight players who received dispensation will face no disciplinary action provided they meet strict conditions, including paying outstanding fines in full and withdrawing all pending appeals.

They must also participate in stipulated DP World Tour tournaments and media activities.

"Provided each member satisfies the conditions of their individual releases, no disciplinary action under the regulations will be taken against them for playing in conflicting tournaments on LIV Golf in 2026 and they will retain their membership status," the DP World Tour said in a statement.

"The releases apply for the 2026 season only and they are not precedent-setting."

Rahm was one of Team Europe's key players at the Ryder Cup last year when they beat the United States 15-13 at Bethpage Black to retain the trophy.

Last month, Rahm, Cam Smith and Bryson DeChambeau turned their backs on a chance to return to the PGA Tour, choosing to stay loyal to the Saudi-backed circuit despite qualifying for the "Returning Member Program".

The 2027 Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor from September 17-19. REUTERS