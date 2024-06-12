Jon Rahm uncertain for US Open with left foot infection

PINEHURST, United States - Jon Rahm is uncertain if he will be able to play in this week’s US Open due to a left foot infection that forced him to withdraw from last week’s LIV Golf Houston event.

“As to right now this week, I don’t know,” Rahm said on June 11.

“It’s a concern. It’s doing better. But definitely still in pain.”

Rahm is scheduled to start his opening round on June 13 at 1.36pm off the first tee at Pinehurst alongside Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Jordan Spieth.

World number eight Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion and 2021 US Open winner, appeared in pain after a tee shot in the June 7 opening LIV round.

“Could I have dragged myself out there and posted some kind of a score? Yeah,” Rahm said.

“But it was getting to a point where I wasn’t making the swings I wanted to make and I could have hurt other parts of my swing just because of the pain.”

Just figuring out the problem took time and hasn’t totally solved the issue.

“We’ve been trying to figure it out,” Rahm said.

“I think that the closest term would be a lesion on the skin. It’s a little low in between my pinky toe and the next toe.

“I don’t know how or what happened, but it got infected. The pain was high. Saturday morning, I did get a shot to numb the area. It was supposed to last the whole round, and by my second hole I was in pain already.

“The infection was the worrisome part. The infection is now controlled, but there’s still swelling and there’s still pain.”