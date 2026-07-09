R&A to strictly enforce fan code of conduct at British Open

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At the 2026 US Open in June, multiple patrons were escorted out of Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York, for crossing the line with jeers after some of champion Wyndham Clark’s shots.

LONDON – With fan behaviour becoming a regular topic at Major tournaments, a warning shot was fired by the R&A before next week’s British Open at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England.

With organisers expecting crowds to exceed 300,000, the R&A issued a reminder of guidelines centred around being “welcoming, inclusive” to reflect a “memorable environment” for the final Major on the PGA Tour schedule.

“The atmosphere at the Open is unlike any other major sporting event and one of the things that makes it so unique. It is built on a shared respect for the players, the course, fellow fans and the traditions of the Championship,” said R&A CEO Mark Darbon.

“Every year, our fans play a huge part in creating that experience. The Open Commitment isn’t about changing what makes the Open so special, it is about maintaining its long-standing traditions.

“By following a few simple principles, everyone can help ensure the Open remains a welcoming, respectful and unforgettable experience for all.”

In 2023 at Royal Liverpool, champion Brian Harman endured fan behaviour bordering on unruly and no doubt more boisterous than the R&A would prefer.

At the 2026 US Open in June, multiple patrons were escorted out of Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York, for crossing the line with jeers after some of champion Wyndham Clark’s shots.

Clark said in his post-trophy press conference the fan behaviour was impossible to deflect.

“Man, they definitely didn’t want me to win. It’s pretty rare in an Open Championship or a Major to have fans kind of boo against your shots or cheer for bad shots,” he said, following the US Open.

“Yeah, it was tough. But I’m proud of myself that I battled through. I mean, things really could have gotten away from me. I stood tough. Yeah, I would have liked to have won by more, but as long as you win, it doesn’t matter.”

This week at the Scottish Open, American Chris Gotterup began play on July 9 with home country favourite Robert McIntyre and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

He is well familiar with the vocal crowd support McIlroy receives at The Renaissance Club. Gotterup outlasted McIlroy to win the tournament in 2025, all while embracing the villain role with what he felt were good-natured fans.

“I was happy because I was playing well,” Gotterup said on July 6. “I definitely think if you asked everyone in the crowd, 99.9 per cent would say the guy I was playing with, they were probably rooting for him to win.

“Understandably so. If I was from Europe, I probably would be, too. But I was happy to spoil that a little bit.” REUTERS