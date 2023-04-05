Quiet Matsuyama aims to make some noise at the Masters again

AUGUSTA – Hideki Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters champion, is a man of few words. He prefers to stay out of the spotlight, but under the media glare and on occasions when he does speak, his words speak volumes.

“I’m happy my win in 2021 has shown that Asian players can win Majors. I’ve inspired them and I’m pleased with that,” said world No. 21 Matsuyama ahead of his 12th Masters appearance at the Augusta National Golf Club.

The usually deadpan Japanese prefers to do his talking on the golf course. In 2021, Matsuyama became the first Japanese to win the Masters and only the second man from Asia after South Korea’s Y.E. Yang to win a major championship.

He added: “I don’t display a lot of emotions as I’m very focused when I’m on the golf course. The only thing on my mind is to hit good golf shots and win.”

Lionised in Japan as one of their most celebrated sports stars, Matsuyama showed Asian golfers can beat the world’s best. He will be playing alongside Australia’s Cameron Smith and South Korea’s Im Sung-jae in the opening round on Thursday and is relishing the challenges ahead.

“They have made some changes to the course but overall, it’s mostly still the same. I should be able to hit the ball the way I want,” said Matsuyama, who has posted two top-10s on the PGA Tour this year.

The Japanese, who first picked up golf under the influence of his father before rising to a career-high of world No. 2, will carry the hopes of Asia along with the five other players from the continent this week.

His triumph has also given belief to other Asian players that they can emulate his success in a tournament that always promises high drama and epic battles.

South Korea’s Tom Kim, who became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to capture multiple wins on the PGA Tour before turning 21, now considers Asian golfers like himself as genuine contenders.

The 20-year-old said: “Hopefully this week, whether its me or any Asian golfers, we hope to have a chance to win on Sunday and inspire the generations coming up. In the history of major championships, we haven’t had many Asian golfers win. So, for one of us to win the Masters again, it’s going to be a lot more impactful.”

Kazuki Higa, the Japan Golf Tour order of merit champion who received a special invitation to play in the Masters this week, is inspired by Matsuyama’s success and hopes to make his Masters debut a memorable one.

He said: “I watched Matsuyama’s victory on TV and it was indeed a massive win for a Japanese player. It was also a huge encouragement to us and the generations below. For me, I want to enjoy every moment this week and play well as I know I have the game to do so.”

As the 87th edition of the Masters tournament gets ready to welcome back the roars from the crowds at the fabled grounds of Augusta National again, fans of Asian golf will be hoping that one of their own can come dressed in their Sunday best and wear the green jacket again – just like Matsuyama did in 2021.

Calvin Koh is a communications professional who has covered numerous golf tournaments and Majors in his career, which spans over a decade in the sports industry. He now runs his own sports marketing agency.