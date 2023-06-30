Qualifier Peter Kuest shares PGA Tour lead in Detroit

LOS ANGELES – Peter Kuest had planned to go fishing, but the Monday qualifier ended up with nine birdies in an eight-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead with Taylor Moore at the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Kuest, who earned his tournament berth only on Monday, got off to a blazing start at Detroit Golf Club with six birdies in the first nine holes.

He followed a bogey at the 12th with three more birdies and held the clubhouse lead until Moore grabbed four birdies in a late five-hole stretch to join him.

“We did it all pretty well,” said Kuest, who is ranked 789th in the world and trying to become the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tour title since Corey Conners at the Texas Open in 2021.

“We chipped one in on the front, hit a bunch of fairways, hit a bunch of greens, rolled a couple putts in. Just kept it simple.”

Asked what he would have been doing had he not made it through qualifying, he added: “Probably fishing back in Utah.”

Moore, who won his first PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship in March, had eight birdies and a chance to tie the course record and take the solo lead at the 18th, where he could not get his 15-foot birdie putt to drop.

“I got off to a better start today and drove the ball pretty good on my front nine,” he said. “Got into a good rhythm, and obviously the putter got a little bit hot on the back nine, which was cool to see.

“Very pleased with the start.”

The duo were one stroke clear of a group of seven players on 65.

That bunch included Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg, who had a chance to impress playing alongside European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Aberg was nine-under after seven birdies and a chip-in for eagle at the seventh, his 16th hole, but finished with back-to-back bogeys.

“I think right now it’s a little bit disappointing, but when I get some perspective on it I think I’ll be pretty OK with that round,” said the Swede, who turned pro earlier in June.

He was joined on seven-under by England’s Aaron Rai and Americans Sam Ryder, Sam Bennett, Dylan Wu, Justin Suh and Adam Schenk.

Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa headlined a trio on 66 but on a low-scoring day defending champion Tony Finau settled for an even par 72 that included four birdies and four bogeys.

Max Homa, the highest-ranked player in the field at ninth in the world, carded a three-under 69. AFP