Profile of Europe Ryder Cup team

A brief look at the 12-man Europe Ryder Cup team that will face the U.S. in the biennial competition this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

LUDVIG ABERG (Sweden)

Age: 23

World ranking: 80

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

Only turned professional in June and won the European Masters this month to virtually assure himself a pick from captain Luke Donald, who describes him as a "generational player". The first player to play in the Ryder Cup having never contested a major.

MATT FITZPATRICK (England)

Age: 29

World ranking: 8

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 2, 0

The 2002 U.S. Open champion has a lamentable Ryder Cup record having lost all five matches he contested in two appearances, both in the U.S. If his putter is hot he should finally deliver.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD (England)

Age: 32

World ranking: 13

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 2, 5

Hugely popular with European fans, Fleetwood needed a captain's pick and Donald will hope he can produce the kind of inspirational play that saw him take four points with Francesco Molinari as Europe prevailed in Paris in 2018.

TYRRELL HATTON (England)

Age: 31

World ranking: 11

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 2, 2-1/2

Seven top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this year ensured Hatton qualified for his third appearance on merit. His feisty nature has mellowed a little but he will be fired up in Rome.

NICOLAI HOJGAARD (Denmark)

Age: 22

World ranking: 82

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

Back-to-back top five finishes in the final two events of European Ryder Cup qualification earned him a surprise pick. Won the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course in 2021.

VIKTOR HOVLAND (Norway)

Age: 26

World ranking: 4

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 1, 1

Played in every session at Whistling Straits and battled hard for two halves in a losing cause. Renowned as a clean ball striker who keeps calm under pressure. Three wins this year and not a single cut missed.

SHANE LOWRY (Ireland)

Age: 36

World ranking: 34

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 1, 1

The 2019 Open champion has struggled this year with only one top-10 finish and some questioned Donald's decision to select him. Will be eager to prove the doubters wrong.

ROBERT MACINTYRE (Scotland)

Age: 27

World ranking: 55

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

The left-hander's consistency earned him the last automatic spot on the Europe team although he said the battle to do so was "hell". Won the 2022 Italian Open at Marco Simone.

RORY MCILROY (Northern Ireland)

Age: 34

World ranking: 2

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 6, 14

If Europe are to regain the trophy much will depend on the four-time major champion, who has become the talisman of the side. Endured more major frustration this year as his nine-year drought continued after a runners-up spot at the U.S. Open and tied for sixth at The Open.

JON RAHM (Spain)

Age: 28

World ranking: 3

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 2, 4-1/2

Expect roars of "Rahm-bo" across the fairways this week as the big-hitting Spaniard takes the fight to the Americans. The reigning Masters champion has the game to tame the Marco Simone course and should thrive in the soccer-style atmosphere.

JUSTIN ROSE (England)

Age: 43

World ranking: 37

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: 5, 14

The 'veteran' of the team, Rose missed the cut at two of the year's four majors, but will relish pulling on the Europe colours again for the first time since 2018. His impact in the team room will be as vital as his displays on the course.

SEPP STRAKA (Austria)

Age: 30

World ranking: 22

Previous Ryder Cup appearances/points: None

Picked up two points in the Hero Cup playing for Continental Europe against Britain and Ireland, won the John Deere and was tied for second at The Open. One of the longest hitters in the team, he is the second Austrian to play in the Ryder Cup. REUTERS