Premier Golf League plans are 'still alive'

LOS ANGELES • An alternate professional golf tour, intent on attracting the top talent in the men's game with top-dollar guarantees, is once again gaining traction, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The Premier Golf League (PGL) first surfaced early last year, backed by investors from Saudi Arabia that would give multi-million dollar guarantees to top players for an 18-event season running from January to September.

But the idea seemed to lose steam as the Covid-19 pandemic worsened, and was dealt another blow when Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy said he would not be interested in participating.

But an ESPN report said that PGL investors are reaching out to agents again to see if the proposal has player interest.

It said players such as Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson were being contacted.

"It's still alive, and players and agents are just listening to their pitch," an unnamed agent said.

"That's about it at this point. Just a lot of listening. The money is there," another told Golfweek.

"I heard US$1 billion (S$1.33 billion). This is real."

If launched, the PGL would hope to offer at least US$10 million purses for each of its 18 events.

By comparison, this week's Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, has a US$8.1 million purse. The Masters last month had a US$11.5 million purse, while the Players Championship in March had a purse of US$15 million.

The PGL will have 48 players in the field who are required to appear in all events. This then culminates in a season-ending team championship.

An issue for players is that their participation in the PGL could make them ineligible to play on the United States-based PGA Tour.

Guaranteed money is not offered on the PGA Tour with players earning a pay cheque based on results. According to London's The Telegraph, the PGA Tour has threatened golfers with instant suspension and a lifetime ban if they join the PGL.

"PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban," said The Telegraph.

The PGA Tour and European Tours did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Telegraph also reported that top players could be offered a US$30 million guarantee to participate in the new tour, which plans to start next year.

Still, some players remain sceptical. Webb Simpson said on Tuesday: "It's been an interesting couple of years with this other league. I don't really get into the details at all, I let my agent handle everything, but from the beginning it seemed like something that seems pretty far-fetched."

When rumours about the PGL began to circulate last year, Koepka, Jon Rahm and McIlroy were among the marquee players to reject the idea.

"I love the PGA Tour," Simpson added. "It's given me an incredible opportunity these last 12 years. It's hard for me to believe that it's really going to happen and the guys will jump ship and go to a completely different way of golf than we've always had."

Koepka said in March last year that he was against the notion of the PGL because it would undermine less-proven players working their way up from lower circuits.

The proposed league was believed to have been dealt a significant blow in November when the PGA Tour and European Tour announced a "strategic alliance" that will see the two collaborate on global scheduling and potentially be the first step towards establishing a world golf tour.

Last month, Golfweek reported the PGA Tour has also established a US$40 million Player Impact Programme as a bonus pool for its 10 most-popular stars - based on fan and sponsor engagement - to stave off potential defections to the PGL.

The money will be distributed at the end of the year, with the most valuable golfer getting US$8 million.

McIlroy said last year that he was opposed to the requirement of playing all 18 PGL events - though they would not clash with the four traditional Majors - saying he values his flexibility.

The 32-year-old later added: "I didn't really like where the money was coming from, either."

