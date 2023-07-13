Players raise trust issues with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

WASHINGTON – Three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth believes the lack of communication in the decision-making process of the shock union between warring factions has affected PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s reliability.

On June 6, the golfing world was stunned when the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, who have been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Monahan was on leave within days of the announced framework of the PGA-LIV agreement in June, leaving Spieth to comment that the 53-year-old is returning to trust issues and more.

“It’s a member-run organisation with a voluntary board that’s supposed to look out for the interests of the PGA Tour players on the board. I don’t believe that these decisions had to be made without involving players on the board and other board members,” said the 29-year-old American on Wednesday at the Scottish Open.

“Just based on conversations I’ve had with players (trust issues exist), and I think he realises that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”

Xander Schauffele admitted his level of trust in Monahan has changed.

“If you want to call it one of the rockier times on Tour... the guy was supposed to be there for us, wasn’t,” said Schauffele, ranked No. 6 in the world.

“Obviously he had some health issues. I’m glad that he said he’s feeling much better. But yeah, I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return, and yeah, I don’t trust people easily.

“He had my trust. And he has a lot less of it now. I don’t stand alone when I say that.”

Spieth has served as a player director on the PGA Tour board in the past. Based on the upheaval in the sport, he is just fine playing the role of vested observer.

“You talk to a lot of other players, it’s been quite a shock from the get-go,” Spieth said of navigating uncertainty around the future of the Tour with little information about the planned merger.

“I wouldn’t say that there’s enough details to be able to really comment much on any concerns.”

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said he watched the US Senate hearings with PGA Tour officials along with fellow players on Tuesday, but “didn’t learn anything”.

“As a player on Tour, we still don’t really have a lot of clarity as to what’s going on and that’s a bit worrisome,” Scheffler said.

“They keep saying it’s a player-run organisation – and we don’t really have the information that we need.”

But Spieth does expect more information and communication from Tour officials.

He watched and read details of the PGA Tour testimony during senate hearings about the potential merger with LIV Golf, and was left with “not a great feeling” as officials described the overbearing threat of LIV poaching top players.

While he wants to know more, Spieth does not necessarily want more say in the solution. He faced his own unique challenges as a board member during the Covid-19 pandemic, attempting to help the Tour navigate everything from roommate assignments to fan policies at events.

“That was enough time for me. I feel involved more than I was on the board before Covid, anyways, right now. I can’t say that I’m jealous of not being on the board right now,” he said. REUTERS