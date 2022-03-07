Players Championship showcases legacy that is known as the PGA Tour

A record US$20 million (S$27.3 million) prize purse, a venue known as the purest test in golf to host the strongest field for any event and a showpiece billed as the gold standard for the PGA Tour.

Welcome to the Players Championship from March 10-13.

When Justin Thomas rolls up at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass to defend his Players title, it will coincide with unprecedented times for elite golfers as there is cash, cash and more cash to be won on Tour.

There's so much more to play for than ever before and it's not only at the Players, which is the Tour's flagship tournament and crown jewel, but across the other 47 tournaments staged across a jam-packed season.

The FedExCup bonus pool has gone up by US$15 million to US$75 million, with the new No. 1 taking home a princely US$18 million; the Comcast Business Tour top-10 has doubled to US$20 million; and the new Player Impact Programme, which rewards leading players who move the needle base on a combination of metrics, will pay out a hefty US$50 million.

All the increases coincide with the Tour debuting a landmark domestic TV rights deals beginning from this year through 2030, and the average tournament purse has risen to US$9.1 million from US$8 million. Players will now shoot for a grand total of US$427 million in official prize money.

But hang on a minute… it really isn't just all about money which makes the golf world go round.

Chasing golf history, creating legacies and making positive change on a platform well known for its philanthropic endeavours to impact communities - over US$3 billion has been raised for charity since 1968 - are common threads amongst the current stars of the game.

They know you can't pocket millions by simply showing up and are instead prepared to compete against deep fields like at the Players to earn their place in golf's annals, and follow the legacy started by the likes of Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Rory McIlroy, the 2019 Players champion and a 20-time PGA Tour winner, has been vocal in taking up the elder stateman's role in the sport despite being only 32.

"I would like to be on the right side of history," said the Northern Irishman, whose career earnings stands at nearly US$60 million.

"I feel like this is the best place to play golf if you're an elite professional golfer. Every time I walk out of a meeting or walk out of any sort of interaction with them (Tour leadership), I'm always very confident the Tour's headed in the right direction."

Spaniard and World No. 1 Jon Rahm, who has earned over US$31 million on the PGA Tour, explained what motivates him in the game.