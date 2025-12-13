Play abandoned as rain hits Royal Johannesburg

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 13 - This year’s Alfred Dunhill Championship will now be contested over 54 holes after play ‍was ​abandoned on Saturday and the ‍third round will count as the last for the DP ​World ​Tour event.

Forty players were able to get their third rounds under way despite heavy rain and ‍flooding at Royal Johannesburg but none completed more ​than six holes ⁠before play was suspended.

“It’s tough when you have to do this but we suspended play twice and the course became ​unplayable very quickly, particularly the lower-lying holes,” said tournament director David ‌Williams.

“We’re going to ​restart tomorrow (Sunday) at 6.30 a.m., there’s still about five or six games to tee off, but the third round will be the final round.”

The overnight leaders were yet to begin their third rounds when ‍play was halted.

Spain’s Eugenio Chacarra will resume on ​15-under par with a two-stroke lead over Jayden Schaper, ​with fellow South African Branden Grace ‌and Englishman John Parry third on 12-under. REUTERS