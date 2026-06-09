PIF could end LIV Golf funding before end of season: Report

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Legion XIII's Tyrrell Hatton celebrating with his teammates Caleb Surratt, Tom McKibbin and Jon Rahm after winning LIV Golf Andalucia on June 7.

NEW YORK – Jon Rahm and Legion XIII might not have a chance to defend their LIV Golf League titles in August.

With four tournaments remaining in the 2026 season, LIV could call the season off over a lack of funding, according to Front Office Sports.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the money behind LIV and its big player contracts and tournament paydays, announced in April that it would bankroll LIV only through the 2026 season. It has put an estimated US$6 billion (S$7.71 million) towards LIV so far.

But after Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Andalucia on June 7, LIV is going on a 47-day break to accommodate the US Open and the British Open, and the league could look different – or not return – after that break, per Front Office Sports.

“Every remaining tournament is on the fence,” an executive with one of LIV’s partners told the outlet.

“I truly don’t think anyone knows,” the executive continued. “LIV Golf doesn’t know if or when the PIF will shut off the spigot.”

The scheduled events are LIV Golf United Kingdom, July 23 to 26 at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, England; LIV Golf New York, Aug 6 to 9 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey; LIV Golf Indianapolis, Aug 20 to 23 at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana (individual championship); and LIV Golf Michigan, Aug 27 to 30 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Plymouth, Michigan (team championship).

LIV New Orleans, scheduled for July, already has been cancelled.

Front Office Sports speculated that the LIV Golf New York event in early August likely is safe to be played at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster because of President Donald Trump’s favourable relationship with Saudi Arabia.

There is not the same level of confidence for the other two US tournaments.

“I don’t think they’ll ever get to (the final event in) Michigan,” Front Office Sports reported, citing “a prominent person in the golf industry with professional ties to both LIV and PGA Tour players” as saying.

LIV is trying to hold on through 2026 and reboot in 2027 without Saudi involvement.

“We continue to see strong momentum both on and off the course,” LIV chief executive officer Scott O’Neil said in a statement to Front Office Sports. “We’ve begun sharing our business plan with prospective partners who recognise the opportunity in team golf on a global scale.”

LIV is making pitches to potential investors and partnering with an investment banking adviser. It also is pinching pennies, where possible, and designing a plan to lower event purses.

Meanwhile, one of the top young prospects in golf is heading to his first Major championship at 17 years old.

Miles Russell played his way into the US Open when he emerged from a play-off that decided the last two spots at one of the USGA’s 10 final qualifying sites on June 8 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Russell and another amateur, Ryder Cowan, outlasted Tyler Collet in a 3-for-2 play-off after the trio tied for third at BallenIsles Country Club’s East Course. Another amateur, Giuseppe Puebla, tied Canada’s Ben Silverman for medallist honours at seven-under 137 through 36 holes, and Russell, Cowan and Collet were at six-under 138.

Russell, who is No. 1 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and No. 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is headed to Florida State this fall and he had a future teammate carrying his bag on June 8 – none other than Charlie Woods, the son of Tiger Woods.

“We kept it so light,” Russell said of the partnership, per the PGA Tour. “It is the first time I had a buddy on the bag, and I liked it.” REUTERS