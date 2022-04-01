Phenomenal if Woods plays in Masters: McIlroy

WASHINGTON • Count Rory McIlroy as one competitor who would like to see Tiger Woods playing in next week's Masters.

When asked on Wednesday about the possibility of the 15-time Major champion playing at Augusta, he said that "having Tiger there would be phenomenal".

The Northern Irishman made the comments ahead of the start of the Texas Open in San Antonio yesterday, a final tune-up for the year's first Major.

"I think it just adds to the event," said McIlroy of Woods, who set off a flurry of speculation after playing 18 holes at Augusta on Tuesday with his son Charlie and good friend Justin Thomas.

"Anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he's there.

"It would be awesome for him to be there."

Woods, who has not played an official tournament since his car crash in February last year, is said to be gauging whether he is fit enough to compete at the Masters.

The 46-year-old was last in action in the coronavirus-delayed 2020 Masters, which was played in November of that year.

He has spent 13 months rehabilitating from operations on his right leg, saying he was fortunate to still be alive and not to have had his leg amputated, but has given no timetable for when he might return.

Last week, Woods' name appeared in the field for the April 7-10 Masters on the golf tournament's official website.

He had already completed one of the greatest comeback stories in sport by winning the 2019 Masters - after multiple back surgeries - for his 15th Major title and first since the 2008 US Open.

To make a successful return after his crash would be another triumph for Woods, and McIlroy was full of praise for the legend.

"I've said this so many times, but from March of 2017 fast forward two years and he wins the Masters, and where he was with his body and what he had to do to get back to being somewhat healthy," he said.

"The sheer will and perseverance, yeah, it is incredible.

"If he comes back from this again, it's just, he likes to prove people wrong, he likes to prove himself wrong, I think.

"Regardless of when he does come back, whether it's next week or a few weeks, few months down the line, he's a wonderful addition to the game and the game of golf is better when he's playing and when he's playing well."

