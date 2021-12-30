PGA, Trump group in settlement over C'ship

NEW YORK • Former United States president Donald Trump has resolved a dispute with the PGA of America over the golf association's decision earlier this year to pull a major professional tournament from a Trump-owned golf course, the PGA of America said.

It confirmed that it had reached a confidential settlement with the Trump Organisation that resolves legal claims over its decision after the storming of the US Capitol to shun Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"While the terms of the settlement will remain confidential, representatives from both the PGA and the Trump Organisation expressed satisfaction with the agreement," a statement read.

In January, the PGA of America said it was stripping Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster of the 2022 PGA Championship, one of golf's four Majors, following a vote by its board of directors.

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma was given the right to host next May's event.

"It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand," PGA of America president Jim Richerson said then.

Four people died in the Jan 6 riots, and one Capitol policeman died the next day of injuries suffered while defending Congress.

More than 100 police officers were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters, and four policemen have since taken their own lives.

Over 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol to stop Mr Joe Biden being certified as President.

The PGA of America did not say whether Trump golf courses will host future PGA tournaments.

However, Eric Trump, one of the former president's sons and an executive at his organisation, said: "We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its professionals, who are the best in the golf industry."

