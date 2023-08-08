PGA Tour unveils 2024 schedule with 8 ‘signature’ events

FLORIDA – The PGA Tour on Monday unveiled its 2024 schedule for the FedExCup regular season that will see a return to a calendar-year programme and the play-off champion pocketing a record US$25 million (S$33.5 million) bonus.

The season, consisting of 36 events, tees off in January with the Sentry in Hawaii and concludes in August at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina with 70 players advancing to the play-offs.

Three play-off tournaments culminating with the 30-player Tour Championship at East Lake will determine the winner of the US$25 million payout, an increase from the US$18 million that will be paid out to this year’s champion.

The season will also feature eight “signature” events with a limited field.

Those include three player-hosted invitationals – The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial – which will have a 36-hole cut and increased prize money. Winners will take 20 per cent of the purse, up from 18 per cent in other signature events.

The other five – The Sentry, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship – will have no cut.

The signature events were termed designated events in the just-ended 2023 regular season. Top players such as Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were required to play in the special events or forfeit bonus money, ensuring showdowns of many of golf’s top-ranked stars throughout the season at events beyond the Majors.

Field sizes for signature events other than the season opener are expected to be between 70 and 80 players, including the top 50 from the prior season standings and 15 members who can play their way into the events.

Next year’s majors include the Masters on April 11-14 at Augusta National, the PGA Championship on May 16-19 at Valhalla, the US Open on June 13-16 at Pinehurst and the British Open on July 18-21 at Royal Troon.

“We are excited about the roll-out of the PGA Tour’s reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

The 2023 FedExCup regular season concluded on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship with Jon Rahm atop the leaderboard heading into the playoffs, which begin on Thursday with the St. Jude Championship in Memphis. REUTERS, AFP