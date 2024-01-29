PGA Tour sets 2024 Player Advisory Council

The PGA Tour announced the 16 members who will serve on the Player Advisory Council in 2024, a pivotal year that will help shape the future of the tour.

Nine players have agreed to join the PAC, which the PGA Tour said "advises and consults" with the PGA Tour Policy Board and commissioner Jay Monahan.

Among the topics facing the PGA Tour leadership is the ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund over how to achieve a partnership that involves the LIV Golf League and DP World Tour.

The PGA Tour also reportedly has teamed with U.S.-based Strategic Sports Group, which is making a cash investment to help fund a new for-profit entity, PGA Tour Enterprises.

Newly appointed to the council are Lanto Griffin, Nick Hardy, Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk, Nick Taylor, Josh Teater, Justin Thomas and Camilo Villegas, replacements for outgoing players.

Griffin and Murray are among 20 players who sent a letter to the board in December insisting that all discussions about the tour's future be transparent.

Returning members of the council are Sam Burns, Brian Harman, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell, Scottie Scheffler and Kevin Streelman.

The board asked Streelman and Villegas to run for chairman of the Player Advisory Council in an election that ends Feb. 27. The winner will replace Jordan Spieth on the board on Jan. 1 and serve a three-year term. Other players on the PGA Tour Policy Board are Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Tiger Woods.

