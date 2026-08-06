Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PGA Tour rookie Jackson Koivun having dream season, and it could get even better

The former No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, Jackson Koivun won in his third PGA Tour event since turning professional at the 3M Open on July 26.

LOS ANGELES – Jackson Koivun is not so different from any other 21-year-old in that during his free time, he goes to movies – like the new Spider-Man blockbuster – and does some fishing, not always successfully.

“I did not, unfortunately,” Koivun responded on Aug 5 when asked if he caught any fish. “Yeah, I tried, I definitely tried. I think I used all my luck on the golf course.”

It is a good thing Koivun is better at his day job, golfing, having won in his third PGA Tour event since turning professional at the 3M Open on July 26.

He did it with flair, closing with a bogey-free 66 to reach a tournament-record 25-under 259, holding off world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler by three strokes at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

“Growing up, it’s just been a lifelong dream to become a PGA Tour winner,” Koivun said on Aug 5 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, where play begins on Aug 6 in the Wyndham Championship.

“Just that feeling when the final putt drops and they hand you the trophy, it’s quite special, because you work so hard for that moment. Just an indescribable feeling.”

Koivun, who celebrated that early victory in his young career by fishing – more like trying – the ponds at the Minnesota golf course, has vaulted into contention for a FedExCup play-off berth going into this week’s regular-season finale.

With the victory, he rose 124 spots to No. 70, the final qualifying berth for the first leg of the play-offs, the FedEx St Jude Championship. Koivun also is No. 70 in the Official World Golf Ranking, up from No. 206 before the triumph in Minnesota.

That does not mean he has become instantly recognisable to the public.

“Here and there,” Koivun said. “Sometimes at the airport when I’m carrying some golf clubs around, but nothing too crazy.”

His success might at first seem a bit crazy, but it is hardly overnight. Koivun entered the professional ranks with immediate PGA Tour status after completing a decorated career at Auburn and qualifying through PGA Tour University Accelerated.

He was a three-time South-eastern Conference Player of the Year, a three-time All-American and a two-time national champion at Auburn. He turned pro ahead of the John Deere Classic in early July.

The former No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, Koivun tied for fifth at the Wyndham Championship at 14 under.

Now he is back, a year later, and “not quite sure” that he would have success this quickly as a pro.

“It’s like there’s no lack of faith in my mind that I can come out here and win, but doing it in three events, I wouldn’t say it’s surprising, it’s just like it hasn’t quite set in. It’s like kind of shocking almost,” said Koivun, a native of San Jose, California.

“I try to go into every tournament thinking I can win, but you know when you’ve got great players competing and playing well behind you, you’re definitely testing yourself and pushing yourself to the limits and seeing how much work you put in and how that’s paying off. So definitely a relief, but it’s kind of a loaded question.” REUTERS