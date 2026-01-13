PGA Tour reinstates Koepka, leaves door open for other LIV players to follow suit

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooks Koepka of Smash GC lines up a putt on the 17th green during the semifinals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Jan 12 - Brooks Koepka is returning to the PGA Tour after applying for reinstatement following his departure from LIV Golf, but his comeback comes with a potential $85 million price tag under a new program announced by the U.S.-based circuit on Monday.

Former world number one Koepka, who joined LIV in 2022, parted ways with the Saudi-funded circuit last month and applied for PGA Tour reinstatement after notifying officials "that his previous affiliation had concluded," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a statement.

The "Returning Member Program" is only open to golfers who have won a major or The Players Championship since 2022 and comes with what Rolapp called "one of the largest financial repercussions in professional sports history."

Due to "strict limitations" that Koepka has agreed to, the five-time major winner faces a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour's Player Equity Program, representing an estimated $50-85 million loss depending on his performance and tour growth.

Koepka, one of a number of high-profile golfers who accepted lucrative signing bonuses to join LIV, also agreed to make a $5 million charitable contribution with recipients to be determined jointly with the PGA Tour.

The program also includes "heavy and appropriate limitations to both tournament access and potential earnings," though specific details weren't provided.

Rolapp emphasised the program "will not take away playing opportunities from current members - fields will be expanded as needed." Other eligible players have until February 2 to apply for reinstatement.

"This is a one-time, defined window and does not set a precedent for future situations," Rolapp warned. "Once the door closes, there is no promise that this path will be available again."

The move reflects fan demand for top competition, Rolapp said: "One thing has been clear across each of those conversations - you all want the best players in the world competing against each other more often."

At the 2023 PGA Championship, Koepka became the first player to win a major championship while a member of LIV Golf. REUTERS