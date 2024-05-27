PGA Tour player Grayson Murray died by suicide, says family

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 8, 2024 Grayson Murray of the U.S. plays out from the bunker on the 2nd hole during a practice round REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
Twice PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray's death on Saturday at the age of 30 was by suicide, his parents said on Sunday.

American Murray's death came a day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

The PGA Tour considered postponing play but Murray's parents wanted the tournament to continue.

"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support," Murray's parents Eric and Terry said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour.

"Life wasn't always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now."

Murray turned professional in 2015 and won his first PGA Tour title in 2017. He reached a career-high 46th in the world rankings after winning this year's Sony Open in Hawaii. REUTERS

