PGA Tour player blog: Right foundation, right team, first Major win for Xander Schauffele

I’m a big believer of getting the right foundation, the right people and team around you. I believe if you put in the hard work and you let yourself do what you think you can do, you’re going to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

I’ve felt like I’ve been on this sort of trending path for quite some time. I really had to stay patient and keep the self-belief up, and I was able to do both those things.

It feels amazing to win a Major championship. Just a wide range of emotions for me, and it’s a very satisfying win no doubt. I really can’t wait to celebrate with my family and team. They’ve been the most concrete thing that I have. They’re steadfast, they keep me in line.

I was kind of emotional after the last putt lipped in (to win the PGA Championship at Valhalla). It’s been a while since I’ve won, and as I kept saying it all week, I just needed to stay in my lane. Man, was it hard to stay in my lane during the final round, but I tried all day to keep my focus.

The people closest to me know how stubborn I can be, but I’ve remained very patient despite not having won the last couple of years.

Winning, I said it earlier, is a result. This victory is awesome and it’s super sweet. And when I break it down, I’m really proud of how I handled certain moments on the golf course, which may have been different from the past.

This win is for my team. My uncle is my agent, and he’s been with me from the beginning of the year. My brother, Nico, cooks for me. Although he’s not a professional cook, he can make some tasty food, so he’s been willing to help me. Hopefully, he stays out with me a little bit longer as he just got engaged.

My wife, Maya, she’s sort of the rock in my life. She’s a constant for me. They all make me feel very special, and I’m just happy to win this one for my team.

My mum, Ping-yi, was back at home in San Diego and my dad, Stefan, was in Hawaii and I was able to call him before the trophy presentation. I had to hang up pretty quickly because he started to make me cry. It made me pretty emotional.

My dad crept into my mind during an interview after the third round. I said, I’m going to have to sneak back to that “commit, execute, accept” mantra, as that’s something he’s engrained in me since I was about nine years old. He has been my swing coach and my mentor my entire life, and his goal really was to, just like any good dad would want, set your kid up for a successful future.

He sent me positive texts throughout the week. On Saturday night, he texted me a saying “a steady drip breaks the stone”, in German! I had to ask him what the translation was.

There’s been some famous German philosophers, and my dad, he was a bit of a reader growing up. I’m sure that’s where he got a lot of them from. He’s definitely put them in my brain.

Now that I’m working with swing coach, Chris Como, my dad feels like he can kind of take his hands off the wheel. He trusts Chris a lot, I trust him a lot. He’s given me so much confidence in my ball-striking ability, unlocking a few pieces to it.

I always believe in positive self-talk. I will tell myself, I’ll speak to myself. I just kept doing it. When you believe something enough, it’ll happen. I stayed very patient all day and I was looking up at the leaderboard.

There were times previously when I tried to look away until the back nine, but in the final round, I was looking at it. I wanted to know exactly where I stood. I wanted to address my feelings when they were happening.