PGA Tour chief Monahan steps back due to 'medical situation'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has faced stinging criticism in the wake of the PGA Tour’s shock merger with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – Under-fire PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan is stepping away from day-to-day operations of the tour as he recovers from an undisclosed medical situation, a statement said Tuesday.

Monahan has faced stinging criticism in the wake of the PGA Tour’s shock merger with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf last week, with many professional players calling for him to resign.

A brief joint statement from Monahan and the PGA Tour policy board on Tuesday said Monahan would step back from his duties for an unspecified period as he recovers.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” the statement said.

“The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.”

The statement said PGA Tour chief operating officer Ron Price and Tyler Dennis, executive vice president of the tour would lead “day-to-day operations” in Monahan’s absence.

“We will provide further updates as appropriate,” the statement added. AFP

More On This Topic
Jay Monahan says PGA couldn’t afford cost of Saudi fight: Report
PGA Tour players call for commissioner Monahan’s resignation after LIV Golf merger

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top