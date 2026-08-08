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PGA Tour chief executive Brian Rolapp speaking during a Bloomberg Television interview in New York on Aug 7.

FLORIDA – PGA Tour boss Brian Rolapp ended any faint hope that the struggling LIV Golf competition could ever strike a deal with its rival.

“There’s no merger, no conversations. We’ve been really concentrated on the PGA Tour,” said Rolapp in an interview with Bloomberg News.

LIV Golf has faced potential bankruptcy after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its backing earlier in 2026.

Following a months-long search for capital to sustain the league, LIV Golf chief executive officer Scott O’Neil potentially secured a lifeline through BC Partners’ credit arm, which is currently evaluating a lending arrangement, Bloomberg News first reported.

While PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was at one time engaged in talks to strike a deal between the competing golf organisations, those negotiations now appear to be completely shelved.

CEO Rolapp will succeed Monahan in the role of commissioner in 2027.

“We’ve been mainly focused on where we’re going and improving our product,” said Rolapp in an interview with Bloomberg TV, stating that the PGA Tour’s new format is now better set to embrace new talent such as Miles Russell.

In 2024, at just 15, top-ranked junior golfer Russell became the youngest player in history to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, the official developmental and secondary professional golf tour for the PGA Tour. From 2028, players will now be promoted and relegated in a two-tier series format.

“We’ve opened up the meritocracy of golf,” said Rolapp. “If he’s that good, we’ve worked out a system where he will work his way up.”

Russell has since given a verbal commitment to play collegiate golf for Florida State University, and in 2025 became the first two-time winner of the Junior Players Championship.

Rolapp has been in the job for just over a year, after two decades at the National Football League. Over the past 12 months, his main challenge has been resolving vulnerabilities laid bare by the money thrown at players by LIV Golf. He revamped the tournament schedule, increased player compensation, and cultivated unappreciated talent.

The main change has been the introduction of a revamped tour consisting of two distinct tournament tracks. The premier division, dubbed the PGA Tour Championship Series, will feature 23 to 24 marquee events for elite golfers, with each tournament guaranteeing a purse of no less than US$20 million (S$25.6 million).

Underneath this sits the PGA Tour Challenger Series, a qualifying sequence that offers players a trajectory into the Championship Series. The baseline prize pool for participants in this challenger tier is set at US$4 million.

This system of promotion and relegation mirrors the set-up found globally in prominent football divisions such as the English Premier League and the Spanish La Liga, and follows the upheaval brought on by LIV Golf.

“Huge innovation usually does not happen without a crisis,” Rolapp said. “A lot of shortcomings in professional golf came with a little bit of competition. Competition is a good thing.”

To counter LIV Golf’s aggressive encroachment into the sport – which successfully lured high-profile players like Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau away from the Tour – the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) committed an initial US$1.5 billion investment in 2024, with the potential to reach US$3 billion in total funding.

“We’ve spent some, but not a lot. I think most of it is dry powder for us,” said Rolapp, adding that the Tour’s new format will lead to increased investment.

SSG itself is backed by a coalition of high-profile sports executives, including Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Fenway Sports Group, and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen. The roster of prominent investors also features Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, former Boston Celtics controlling owner Wyc Grousbeck, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners.

Rolapp is now focused on improving how golf sells itself to fans, notably after the exit of Tiger Woods, a central star of the sport in recent years.

“There’s a misconception about professional golf that it matters if there is only one or two golfers that are in it,” he said. “It’s our job to showcase them better.” BLOOMBERG