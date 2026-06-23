PGA Tour announces two-tier competitive model from 2028

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FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of PGA Tour during the Canadian Open Championship at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Lachance/File Photo

June 23 - The PGA Tour announced a new competitive model on Tuesday that will begin in 2028 and feature a two-tiered system.

According to the U.S.-based circuit, the PGA Tour Championship Series and the PGA Tour Challenger Series will establish a true meritocracy with a formal structure for promotion and relegation.

The Championship Series will feature the top players competing head-to-head, driving a season narrative that identifies the best golfer in the world.

The Challenger Series will be the primary pathway to the Championship Series offering players the chance to advance to the top of the sport.

"From day one, the focus of the Future Competition Committee has been to build the best version of the PGA Tour, and to do so in a way that reflects the voice of our players and the expectations of our fans,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a press release.

"The result is a new competitive model grounded in meritocracy, with clearer pathways, higher stakes and more consistency when the best players compete together." REUTERS