'Patient' Henderson bags prize

EVIAN (France) • Brooke Henderson ended her long wait for a second Major title after winning the Evian Championship yesterday, as a birdie on the final hole clinched a one-shot victory.

The 24-year-old Canadian, whose previous Major triumph came at the 2016 Women's PGA Championship when she was only 18, struggled for much of the last round with two bogeys and a double bogey.

But a birdie on the 18th - her fourth of the round - secured an even-par 71 and a narrow victory over American world No. 283 Sophia Schubert (68).

"It was definitely an interesting day. I stayed as patient as I could," said Henderson, who was happily drenched with champagne by her team following her win.

"The saying is that Majors are won on the back nine so I reminded myself of that. I just kept saying I was still in it and I made some clutch putts down the stretch."

She started the final day with a two-stroke advantage but stumbled to three over after 13 holes and out of the lead.

But back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th drew her level with Schubert and she rolled in an eight-foot putt to grab the title on 17-under 267 for the tournament.

"Definitely I'm not at my best today but I just kept telling myself I needed some birdies and also some momentum change to stay in it," added Henderson.

"I'm just super excited to have my second Major championship win and I'm also excited for what the season ahead holds."

The Canadian took time away from the LPGA Tour to recharge her batteries earlier this year and came back winning her 11th LPGA title at the Shoprite Classic last month before yesterday's triumph.

When asked about what she did during her break that helped her, Henderson said: "I worked a lot with my sister Brittany (her caddie), and my dad who is my coach, but basically I was just spending time with my mother.

"It just really helps to gain some perspective and put my head in the right place to come back here on Tour to compete, it's just about getting the right mindset."

Schubert, 26, a former US Amateur champion playing in just her second Major as a professional, was one shot ahead of a group of five players.

"I have a great caddie and she helped me stay calm this week. I was just able to go out and play," said Schubert, who had before yesterday never finished in the top 10 of any LPGA tournament.

"I peeked at the leaderboard on 14 and saw I was leading, but I avoided the scores after that. It was a good stroke on the putt at 18, it just missed. I'm looking forward to taking this momentum forward."

The five players who shared third on 15 under were Japan's Mao Saigo (64), New Zealander and twice Major winner Lydia Ko (66), South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo (67), England's Charley Hull (67) and Spaniard Carlota Ciganda (68).

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young finished among the next group of seven on 13 under after a 69, alongside former world No. 1 Nelly Korda (69) and the player in second place overnight Ryu So-yeon, who shot a disappointing 73.

