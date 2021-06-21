Patience, hard work the key to Leow's win

Singapore's top-ranked amateur golfer James Leow continued his fine form in the United States on Saturday, claiming a three-stroke win at the Southwestern Amateur tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Entering the final round with a three-shot lead, his one-under 70 gave him a 12-under 272 total, good enough to fend off a late challenge from Texan Tucker Allen (67).

Americans Keegan Bronnenberg (69), Ryan Eshleman (72) and Christian Banke (73) - Leow's co-leader after the first round - tied for third on 278.

Another Singaporean, Washington State University graduate Nicklaus Chiam (69), was 14th on 287.

Leow, an Arizona State University (ASU) undergraduate who underwent hip surgery in December, said he "enjoyed every moment being back in competition". Saturday's win was his third on US soil.

After finishing 37th last week at the Dogwood Invitational, he opened his campaign at the Outlaw Course at Desert Mountain Golf Club on Wednesday with a blistering eight-under 63 and held on to the lead throughout.

"Patience and hard work for the past six months came through for me this week," the reigning SEA Games champion added.

He also identified his "awesome tee shots with the driver or two-iron" as the key to setting him up for a good strategy and scoring.

Asked to describe his emotions as he teed up on the last hole, he said: "There were definitely a lot of nerves considering I had to hit my drive onto a fairway that was 20 metres wide. But as soon as I flushed it down the middle into a howling strong headwind, most of my nerves were gone."

The tournament included a women's division for the first time, with Singaporean Ashley Menne, an ASU freshman, also standing out. She tied for third after a 73 gave her a total of 287, three strokes behind Chinese Taipei's Chen Ching-tzu (73). Another Taiwanese, Chang Ya-chun (69), was second on 285.

The three Singaporeans had also played well last month, with Leow and Chiam tying for fifth and second respectively at the Palo Verde Amateur event, while Menne was fourth in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Women's Championship.