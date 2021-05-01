Parked at the top

With the memory of a birdie putt on the final hole that put her atop the HSBC Women's World Championship leaderboard yesterday still fresh in her mind, Park Hee-young will step out onto the New Tanjong Course today with a spring in her step.

Going into the 18th hole of the tournament's second round yesterday, the South Korean was one shot behind compatriot Park In-bee, who was leading the 69-player field.

But world No. 114 Hee-young saved the best for last, sinking the putt to post her day's fifth birdie and finish on four-under 68, one better than In-bee's 69.

Both Parks are now first on the leaderboard on 11-under 133.

"I was very happy and I think it really helps for starting tomorrow," said Hee-young, 33, who has won three LPGA Tour events.

"There's a little less pressure and it's always a good reminder to have that last putt going into the next day, so it's going to be really helpful for the rest of the weekend."

World No. 2 In-bee's second-round performance paled in comparison to her bogey-free first round, with the reigning Olympic champion getting off to a rough start as she bogeyed her third hole.

The two-time winner of the US$1.6 million (S$2.1 million) tournament was let down by her putting game, which had been crucial to her stellar first round.

The 32-year-old said: "It was the betrayal of my putter today. I misread a few putts, but I still feel like I fought pretty well, especially the front nine.

"(Holes) one through six were pretty tough with a lot of opportunities given, but nothing was going in and I was just trying to get my momentum."

She then turned things around with three consecutive birdies on the last three holes of the front nine, giving her confidence for the rest of the round.

She ended with two birdies and a bogey over the remaining holes.

"It really helped. I was hitting so many great shots but not holing any of the putts," said In-bee.

"I'm just going to work on my rhythm a little bit, but not outside, in the room."

While she shares the lead with Hee-young, the chasing pack are not far behind.

Fellow South Korean Kim Hyo-joo and China's Lin Xiyu, who both carded 68 yesterday, are just two shots behind in joint third.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko put in a decent shift, also shooting 68 yesterday for a seven-under 137 total to lie joint seventh alongside Australia's Hannah Green (66), South Korea's Amy Yang (69) and German duo Caroline Masson (70) and Sophia Popov (70).

LEADERBOARD 2ND ROUND (SELECTED) 133 Park In-bee 64 69 Park Hee-young 65 68 135 Kim Hyo-joo 67 68 Lin Xiyu (Chn) 67 68 136 Carlota Ciganda (Spn) 69 67 Ryu So-yeon 67 69 137 Hannah Green (Aus) 71 66, Lydia Ko (Nzl) 69 68, Amy Yang 68 69, Caroline Masson (Ger) 67 70, Sophia Popov (Ger) 67 70 138 Feng Shanshan (Chn) 68 70 140 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha) 70 70 147 Ko Jin-young 71 76 149 Park Sung-hyun 78 71 152 Amanda Tan (Sgp) 76 76 *Kor unless stated TEE TIMES 3RD ROUND (SELECTED) 1ST TEE 8.13am Patty 8.49am Feng 9.13am Green, Lydia Ko, Yang 9.25am Kim, Ciganda, Ryu 9.37am Hee-young, Lin, In-bee 10TH TEE 7.30am Minjee Lee (Aus) 8.30am Danielle Kang (USA) 8.54am Jin-young 9.06am Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha) 9.18am Sung-hyun 9.30am Tan For full list, visit www.lpga.com/tournaments/hsbc-womens-world-championship/pairings

World No. 7 Ko said: "For the most part, I feel like the game has been pretty solid.

"I'm not making too many mistakes and I think that's really important around here, especially when it seems like some players are shooting a low one here and there.

"I'm just trying to keep up with the field, go with it, and just be aggressive and be confident when I'm out there playing."

HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD C'SHIP

Day 3: StarHub Ch204 10.30am and Mediacorp Ch 5, 12.30pm

SEE SPORT • B19