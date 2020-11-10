Ortiz achieves title lift-off in Houston

HOUSTON • Carlos Ortiz captured his first PGA Tour title on Sunday, firing five birdies in a five-under 65 for a two-shot Houston Open win over top-ranked Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Mexican padded his margin with a final-hole flourish of a birdie at Memorial Park Golf Course, with Houston hosting a PGA event for the first time since 1963. "It was awesome finishing with this birdie putt on 18," said Ortiz, who rolled in a 22-footer at the last for a 13-under total of 267.

The world No. 65 played college golf at North Texas University in Dallas, and has a home in Texas.

"This is like my second home," Ortiz, the first Mexico-born player to win a PGA Tour event since Victor Regalado in the 1970s, said. "There was a bunch of people cheering for me, Latinos and Texans. I'm thankful for all of them."

The tournament was the first to allow fans since the PGA Tour resumed in June following a three-month coronavirus-enforced hiatus. A total of 2,000 spectators were allowed each day, with mask requirements and social distancing precautions in place.

While the victory gives Ortiz a spot in next year's Masters, the 29-year-old will not be part of the field at the year's final Major starting on Thursday at Augusta.

The week provided an encouraging tune-up for the Masters for Johnson, Matsuyama and others, including four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, who carded a 65 to finish joint-fifth on 272.

Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year and FedExCup winner Johnson missed two planned starts last month after testing positive for the coronavirus but has since recovered. He had six birdies and a bogey in his 65 for a total of 269.

He was joined by Matsuyama, who had seven birdies without a bogey in his 63, although the Japanese remains without a victory since 2017. However, the world No. 18 said his Houston showing was a good sign ahead of Augusta.

"My good finish over the weekend is going to really hopefully help me in the Masters this week coming up," the 28 year-old said.

Augusta National announced yesterday the Masters field will be trimmed to only the low 50 and level after 36 holes. Previously, anyone in the top 50 and ties and within 10 strokes of the lead made the cut.

