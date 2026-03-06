Orchid CC bank on teamwork for narrow lead in ST & BT Corporate event

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

New season off to a flying start for defending champions in close opener

Teamwork played the vital role in defending champions Orchid Country Club’s first-leg victory in The Straits Times & Business Times Corporate Golf League at the Singapore Island Country Club on March 5.

In the first corporate event on the newly renovated Island course, Gavin De Luna, Stephanie Bradshaw and Allen Gong each scored 37 points each to give Orchid CC a 111-total in the best-of-three scores in the modified Stableford system event.

The trio finished ahead of Singapore Global Trust’s team of Winson Oh (38), Charles Tan (37) and Joey Chang (35) and Hugo Boss’ team of Tan Yong Liang (39), Andre Huber (38) and Chua Han Yew (33) in the eight-team Competitive category.

Except for a half-hour suspension due to rain and lightning, the event went on smoothly in what seems to be a more competitive tournament than last year, with only 12 points separating the top and bottom teams.

Orchid CC had further joy as its star golfer, De Luna, hit a whopping 299-metre drive to claim the Longest Drive prize.

For the 10-handicapper, known for his massive drives, it was his best-ever distance for a tee-shot in a competition setting.

He said: “I was bent on smacking the shots and found only two fairways.

“I suppose the roll downhill on the hole 3, 386-metre par-four hole helped achieve the milestone.”

Hugo Boss’ new acquisition Tan Yong Liang, who had an eagle and a birdie in his score of 39 points, was the best individual performer on the day.

Tan said: “I was quite lucky with the eagle. I putted from about 20 metres from the fringe on hole 10 (par-four, 274 metres), and the ball rolled in perfectly.”

Oh edged out Huber on countback for the runner-up spot with 38 points.

The Novelty prize winners were: Olam’s R. Balaji (Nearest to Line, hole 5), Singapore Golf Association’s Adrian Kow (Nearest to Pin, hole 6) and Dulux’s Kenny Ng (hole 14, Closest to Target).

Singapore Pools, the event presenters, came out top in the Social category among 12 teams. The quartet of Simon Leong, Jon Kee, Alvin Goh and Daryl Chan totalled 107 points on the best-of-three Double Peoria system.

Leong also won individual honours on countback with 36 points.

The second leg is at Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course on March 27.