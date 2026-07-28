Open champion Fox welcomed home by thousands after ‘whirlwind few days’

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New Zealand golfer Ryan Fox holds the Claret Jug trophy aloft as his daughter Isobel looks up at him at a public celebration in Auckland on July 28.

AUCKLAND – Ryan Fox received a hero’s welcome in Auckland on July 28 as thousands flocked to see the new British Open champion and the famous Claret Jug after “a whirlwind few days” since the New Zealander won his maiden Major.

Fox triumphed at the 154th British Open at Royal Birkdale in England just over a week ago, holding his nerve over a knee-knocking 12-foot putt on the final green to finish 10-under par and win by one stroke.

The only other New Zealander to lift the Claret Jug was Bob Charles in 1963, at Lytham and St Annes just along the English north-west coast from Birkdale. Only two other New Zealanders have ever won golf Majors.

Michael Campbell triumphed at the 2005 US Open at Pinehurst and Lydia Ko won three women’s Majors, including the 2024 British Women’s Open at St Andrews.

“It’s been a whirlwind few days since winning the Open,” Fox told the crowds who turned out to see him and the famous Claret Jug winner’s trophy, which dates back to 1872.

“To be fair, my head is still spinning as I take in what I’ve achieved and what’s to come.

“One of the first things I wanted to do was come home and share this incredibly special time with my family, friends and all the Kiwis who have supported me throughout my career.”

People spilled onto a nearby street as they tried to catch a glimpse of the 39-year-old, who received boisterous cheers when he hoisted the trophy for his fans.

Fox, renowned for taking little time over his shots, raised another ovation when he spoke of becoming the “face of the pace of play movement” in golf.

Australian Major?

Fox started his professional career on courses such as Royal Auckland, before playing on circuits in Australia, Europe and the PGA Tour in the United States.

Fox was asked by reporters if the Australian Open should become a fifth Major, hosted by the famous links-like sandbelt courses in Melbourne.

Fox said it would be “hard to break the tradition” but added it would match the women’s circuit which already has five Majors.

“International golf is huge. I think golf in Australia is huge. The Australian Open at Royal Melbourne last year was incredible,” Fox told a media conference.

“They have the quality of golf course to be able to do it.

“But that’s for people a whole lot smarter than me to figure out.”

Fox received a call after winning the Open from fellow New Zealander Ko, who had been in tears watching the closing holes.

Ko won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics but has said she intends to retire and not play at Los Angeles in 2028.

But Fox, with an eye on the new mixed tournament at the 2028 Games, said he might have a gentle conversation with Ko about rethinking her decision.

“It’s amazing to see her achieve what we all thought she could,” Fox said of Ko, who also has silver and bronze Olympic medals from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

“I know she’s been pretty vocal about wanting to retire early, and motherhood is calling.

“She’s been in the public eye since she was 15 years old, she’s got the right to do whatever she wants.

“Selfishly for me, it would be really cool to be able to do that in ‘28 with her, but if she’s retired by then, that’s cool. She deserves everything.” AFP