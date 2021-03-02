Sporting Life

On a fairway or in a hospital, the story of golf is still Tiger

Golf is missing its trailblazer Tiger Woods - and his signature red shirt - as the superstar's future remains uncertain after last week's car crash.
Golf is missing its trailblazer Tiger Woods - and his signature red shirt - as the superstar's future remains uncertain after last week's car crash.
Golf is paying homage to Tiger Woods. It's going red with respect by wearing his shirt colour. It's stamping his name on golf balls in the way he imprinted himself on history. In his hospital room, a stilled man was so moved by his peers that he tweeted in gratitude. It got 384,000 Twitter likes.

Golf is talking to surgeons who have never met Tiger and reading up on orthopaedics. A newspaper crafted a diagram of imagined breaks of his leg. Everyone's wondering, you know, is there a chance he could one day...

