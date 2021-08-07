Olympics: World No. 1 Nelly Korda claims women's golf title

KAWAGOE, JAPAN (REUTERS) - Nelly Korda won the gold medal for the United States in the women's Olympic golf on Saturday (Aug 7) with a one-stroke victory.

New Zealander Lydia Ko and Japan's Mone Inami will play off for the silver and bronze medals.

The final round had been delayed, with the leaders having two holes to complete after a 49-minute interruption because of a passing thunderstorm.

Play restarted at 1:15 pm with American world No. 1 Korda leading on 17 under par, one shot ahead of Inami, with India's Aditi Ashok and Ko tied for third a stroke further back.

The final group of Korda, Ashok and Ko had all just played their tee shots at the driveable par-four 17th when play was suspended at 12:26 pm.

They had teed off at 8:18 am, three hours ahead of the original schedule, in an attempt to complete 72 holes before a severe tropical storm sweeps through the area later on Saturday and Sunday.