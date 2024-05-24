Officer who arrested Scottie Scheffler disciplined for not having body camera on

LOUISVILLE – The officer who arrested world No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler last week has been disciplined for not activating his body camera during the incident, Louisville police said on May 23.

Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship on May 17 in Louisville, after he tried to drive around traffic congestion outside Valhalla Golf Club caused by a fatal accident in the area that morning.

Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said arresting officer Bryan Gillis has received corrective action for not following the proper procedures.

“This corrective action has been notated on a performance observation form which is in line with our disciplinary protocol and practices,” he said. “We respect the judicial process and we will allow the courts to proceed accordingly.”

Scheffler, the pre-tournament favourite when he arrived at Valhalla, was five shots off the lead before being arrested over what he said was a misunderstanding with traffic flow.

According to the arrest report, he “refused to comply and accelerated forward”, dragging Gillis to the ground. The officer was taken to hospital after suffering pain, swelling and abrasions to his wrist and knee.

Police also released video footage on May 23, including one taken by a street pole camera that shows Scheffler’s vehicle slowly turn into Valhalla before an officer runs towards it and strikes it as it comes to a stop.

The officer continuously reaches into the window of the driver’s seat before the door opens and Scheffler emerges. The vehicle did not move once the officer began interacting with it.

A second video from a police vehicle dashcam shows Scheffler being escorted from the scene in handcuffs.

Neither video shows an officer being dragged to the ground as described in the arrest report. Currently, no footage has been found of the initial interaction between Scheffler and Gillis, since there was no body camera recording.

Following the incident, Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer.

He was released from jail in time to make his second round tee time.

The American, who finished in a share of eighth place at the PGA Championship, is due in a Louisville court for his rescheduled arraignment on June 3.

He was back on the golf course this week, where he struggled in the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 23 where he was well adrift on two-over 72.

Charley Hoffman posted a bogey-free, five-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over five players at Fort Worth, Texas. REUTERS, AFP