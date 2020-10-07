NTUC turns down offer to run public golf course at SICC's Bukit site from 2022; Keppel Club now given offer

SINGAPORE - The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) will not be taking up the offer to manage Singapore Island Country Club's (SICC) Bukit location as a public golf course owing to financial considerations, said the Ministry of Law and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in a joint media statement on Wednesday (Oct 7).

The ministries said that the labour movement had, after a review, "assessed that it would not be able to take up the offer to operate the course with SICC from Jan 1, 2022, to Dec 31, 2030, given the financial considerations".

Instead, Keppel Club, whose lease at Bukit Chermin expires on Dec 31 next year, has been offered the opportunity to operate the public golf course for the same period.

"Keppel has the necessary expertise and experience, and its involvement in the operation of the public course will provide golfing access to a broader base of local golfers," said the joint statement.

"Keppel's involvement will be conditional upon their acceptance of the terms and conditions for the operation of the public course, which will be set out by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Sport Singapore."

The ministries said that the Government "remains prepared to offer SICC a lease renewal for the other 18-hole course at SICC-Bukit up to Dec 31, 2030, if both clubs are able to reach an agreement on the sharing of the courses at SICC-Bukit".

In 2013, the Government informed SICC that it would not extend the lease for its Bukit location. Following an appeal by the club, it allowed the renewal of the lease for one of its courses at Bukit till 2030, with the other course to be made public. A year later, it was announced that NTUC would be offered the opportunity to manage the public course at Bukit.