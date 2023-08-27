Norway's Viktor Hovland grabs six-shot lead at Tour Championship

ATLANTA – Viktor Hovland shrugged off severe heat and a storm delay to seize a six-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship.

The 25-year-old Norwegian fired a four-under 66 to stand on 20-under 198 after 54 holes at East Lake in Atlanta with American Xander Schauffele (68) a distant second.

“I can’t remember (when) I’ve led by that many shots,” Hovland said.

Temperatures soared near 37.7 deg C before a late-round storm stoppage, but nothing could slow Hovland, who won last week’s BMW Championship and became the man to beat for the US$18 million (S$24.4 million) top prize.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played this well before, with this stretch, just putting all the short game and stuff together,” the world No. 5 added.

“I feel like I’ve hit the ball better than I have this week and even last week, but it’s just about putting it all together and it seemed like the good weeks that I’ve had before I’ve always managed to... end up out of contention.

“This year I feel like I’ve just become a little bit more complete.”

Americans Collin Morikawa (73) and Keegan Bradley (70) shared third on 13-under.

Masters champion Jon Rahm (71) of Spain was fifth on 11-under with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler (73) and his US countryman Wyndham Clark (68), the US Open champion.

Starting scores in the FedExCup play-off finale were staggered based on season points, with top-ranked Scheffler at 10-under, Hovland next at eight-under and rivals at lesser levels.

Hovland shot 68 and 64 to share the lead after the first and second rounds, aided by the unique format.

Now he longs to join such past Cup winners as Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

“To win the FedExCup is pretty cool,” he said.

“The list of names that’s been on that trophy is pretty special. It would be awesome to have my name on there.”

Tokyo Olympic champion Schauffele, who has never fired an over-par round at East Lake, shot 68 for his 24th under-par score in 27 career rounds at the venue.

“I need to go out and try and put as much pressure on him tomorrow on that front nine as I can and hope for the best,” Schauffele said of chasing down Hovland.

“He has just been playing unbelievable golf... working really hard. I saw him working hard through the play-offs. I was out late and he was one of the guys I always saw until dark as well. So, no surprise.” AFP, REUTERS