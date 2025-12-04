Norway's Reitan takes three-shot lead after opening round at Sun City

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 4 - Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan hit three birdies on the last five holes to open a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Thursday.

The 27-year-old holed a total of 10 birdies and could afford a bogey five on the 17th as he blitzed around the Gary Player Country Club for a nine-under-par 63.

England’s Marcus Armitage, Frenchman Adrien Saddier and Jesper Svensson of Sweden were joint-second after carding six-under-par 66s with six players a further stroke back on 67.

The tournament is part of the DP World Tour’s new season schedule and dubbed ‘Africa’s major’. REUTERS