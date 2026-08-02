Yealimi Noh opens three-shot lead as Women’s British Open heads for thrilling finish

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US player Yealimi Noh playing a shot from the 18th fairway on the third day of the 2026 Women's British Open Golf Championships.

LONDON - American Yealimi Noh moved to the brink of a breakthrough major title after carding a two-under-par 69 to take a three-shot lead after the third round of the Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham on Aug 1.

Noh produced a composed display down the stretch, playing the back nine in three under par before closing with a par at the last to finish at seven under overall.

The 25-year-old will take a three-shot advantage into the Aug 2 final round as she chases her maiden major championship.

A group of five players share second place on four under, including Japan’s Shiho Kuwaki and South Korea’s Haeran Ryu, who both closed with pars despite difficult rounds.

World number two Jeeno Thitikul, American Lucy Li and Germany’s Esther Henseleit are also three shots off the lead.

Li recorded one of the rounds of the day with a two-under 69, while Thitikul stayed firmly in contention after parring every hole on the back nine in a one-over 72.

Ryu, the overnight leader, endured a dramatic reversal. The South Korean briefly stretched her advantage to five shots after reaching nine under early in her round, but six bogeys saw her slump to a three-over 74 and fall back into the chasing pack.

Woad in contention

England’s Lottie Woad remained firmly in the hunt after a third-round 70 left the amateur at three under overall, four shots behind Noh. Charley Hull, Minami Katsu, Chanettee Wannasaen and Ayaka Furue were another shot back at two under.

“Yeah, that back nine was playing very tough with that wind. Probably the strongest it’s been all week and playing long, so definitely pars were good on that,” Woad told reporters.

“Then eventually knew that 16 would be a good chance and managed to capitalise on that.”

Hull also kept her hopes alive with a level-par round. Roared on by the home crowd, the Englishwoman produced a superb approach to the final green before settling for a closing par and a share of eighth place.

Noh’s surge contrasted sharply with a frustrating finish for former world number one Nelly Korda.

The American birdied the 17th to climb the leaderboard before a wayward tee shot on the final hole led to a costly double-bogey six. Korda ended the day tied for 17th on even par, seven strokes behind the leader.

With Noh holding a three-shot cushion but five players within striking distance, the championship is poised for a compelling final-round battle on Aug 2. REUTERS