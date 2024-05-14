No.1 Scottie Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE – New dad Scottie Scheffler arrived at Valhalla on the afternoon of May 13 and began practice for the 106th PGA Championship this week, but not before he had permission from his newborn son.

The world No. 1, who captured his second Masters in April and who is searching for his third Major title and fifth triumph in six starts, has been idle the past three weeks.

His wife Meredith gave birth to their first child, a son named Bennett whose arrival last week set the stage for Scheffler to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

“I had high expectations of what that would feel like and those were far exceeded,” the 27-year-old told The Golf Channel of the whole process.

“I thought it would be pretty great and it’s a pretty amazing feeling.

“It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning but I’m here, I’m committed to playing this week, I’m excited to be out here competing. I told my little man when I was leaving, ‘I don’t want to leave but I got to leave’.”

The American’s status had been uncertain with no public confirmation of the baby’s arrival. Scheffler added that he was able to “get some good work in but not my usual stuff” for the Major showdown.

“But I feel like I’m extremely prepared,” he said. “I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

Scheffler has won four of his past five starts, only a Houston Open play-off loss keeping him from a perfect stretch including Bay Hill and The Players in March and the Masters and Heritage in April.

“I’m here to do things to the best of my ability. I knew I had to be here today to get some practice in (before the PGA Championship starts on May 16),” he added.

“... but it was pretty challenging this morning.”

As for those challenges, Scheffler asked, “If anybody has got any diaper advice, I could use it.”

He spent time on the practice range and short-game area, including chats with defending champion Brooks Koepka and two-time Major winner Jon Rahm, before playing the back nine.

“I’m sure right now he welcomes talking about anything but golf,” said Rahm, a father himself.

Scheffler said he was happy at being able to see players and receive their congratulations.

“As the week goes on, I’ll get more and more immersed in what I’m doing, just try and do my best to stay as present as I can on the golf course,” he said.

Scheffler and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy will both tee off on May 16 having won their prior two starts, Scheffler at Augusta National and the Heritage.

McIlroy’s wins came in a pairs event with Ireland’s Shane Lowry and on May 12 with his fourth career title at Quail Hollow at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Four-time Major winner McIlroy took his most recent Major victory 10 years ago at Valhalla, edging Phil Mickelson by a stroke for his second PGA Championship.

“I’m a way better player now than I was back then,” he said.

“I haven’t had the Major record to back that up, but I’ve had the wins. I’ve done everything else there is to do in the game since 2014. The only thing I need to do is get another Major.”

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland has had 20 top-10 finishes in 35 Major starts since that Valhalla victory a decade ago, which came after two prior wins.