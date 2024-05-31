No.1 Nellie Korda fires 10 at par-3 12th hole, early in US Women's Open

LANCASTER, United States - Top-ranked Nelly Korda stumbled to a nightmare 10 at the par-3 12th hole early in the May 30 opening round of the US Women’s Open to all-but doom her victory hopes.

Korda arrived at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania as a heavy favourite after winning six of her past seven starts, including the year’s first major tournament at the Chevron Championship in April.

But the 25-year-old American, the daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, was undone after starting her first round with a bogey at the 10th hole followed by a par at 11.

Korda’s tee shot at the 161-yard 12th went over the green and into a bunker 53 feet beyond the hole.

She pitched onto the green but her second shot rolled off the far edge and into a creek fronting the green.

After dropping into the penalty area, Korda sent her next two shots into the water as well, leaving her back in the penalty area attempting her eighth shot.

From there, she landed the ball just outside eight feet from the hole and two-putted for 10.