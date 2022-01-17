No rest for newly minted champ Kim

Shortly after winning the Singapore International yesterday, Kim Joo-hyung was already planning to celebrate his triumph at the Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC) with some local seafood.

But the party will not last for long as the South Korean returns to practice today to prepare for the upcoming SMBC Singapore Open, which starts on Thursday.

The US$1.25 million (S$1.69 million) tournament is the season finale of the Asian Tour and a good performance at the Sentosa Golf Club should see Kim crowned the Order of Merit champion.

The 19-year-old's triumph at the TMCC's Tampines Course and US$180,000 winner's cheque allowed him to overhaul Wade Ormsby at the top of the Asian Tour's Merit list, which he now leads with US$399,428 in prize money for the season, ahead of Ormsby (US$270,154).

Kim said: "I didn't know I would be in this position after this week. But here I am. And you know, it's a very important week next week for all the players and myself as well. So you know, it's a win today, but definitely tomorrow it's back to the grind."

Kim had started yesterday's final round trailing overnight leader Rattanon Wannasrichan by two shots but quickly caught his flight-mate after the Thai bogeyed his opening two holes.

Both players traded the lead several times throughout the day before Rattanon's birdie on the final hole saw him card an even-par 72 to finish on four-under 284.

Kim's five birdies and two bogeys gave him a 70 and the same 284 total, forcing a sudden-death play-off in the US$1 million competition. They replayed the 626-yard, par-five 18th and it was Kim who prevailed, thanks to a birdie while the 26-year-old Rattanon's own birdie putt broke wide at the final second.

It was Kim's second win on the Asian Tour after success at the 2019 Panasonic Open India.

On which victory was harder to achieve, Kim said: "It has to be this one. Just because it's a tough golf course (only the top-three players finished below par after 72 holes) and all the guys played their heart out, I'm just very lucky to be on top.

"It was a grind today. I think it was a lot harder than the first one but definitely glad I finished on top."

Australia's Ormsby closed with a 70 to finish tied-eighth on 292 alongside reigning Order of Merit winner Jazz Janewattananond (72) and several others.