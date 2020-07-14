No repeat loss for Collin

LOS ANGELES • Collin Morikawa is a fast learner.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, the PGA Tour's opening event following a three-month coronavirus-enforced break, the American, who is of Japanese descent, lost a dramatic play-off finish on the first hole to compatriot Daniel Berger.

The 23-year-old was forced into an identical situation at the Tour's Workday Charity Open on Sunday, but this time, he drew on his experience gleaned from that closed-door Fort Worth event in Texas.

Morikawa, who had been the pacesetter through the first two rounds, rallied from three strokes down with three holes remaining to force the play-off at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

He then stayed alive by draining a 24-foot birdie putt on the first play-off hole immediately after third-round leader Justin Thomas had made a jaw-dropping 50-foot putt for birdie.

After tapping in a putt on the third play-off hole to outduel his fellow American and capture his second Tour title in just his 24th start as a professional, Morikawa, who carded a final-round 66 to finish on 19-under 269, called his winning shot "amazing".

Then world No. 5 Thomas was trying to win for the 13th time on the Tour, but he was undone on the final hole of the play-off after his tee shot on the par-four 10th sailed right and landed behind a tree.

The 2017 PGA Championship winner closed with a 69, including two bogeys in his final three holes after starting day four with a two-stroke lead over Viktor Hovland, with Morikawa three behind.

"I am pretty p****d off, it is the only way to explain it," the 27-year-old said. "I had a three-shot lead with three to go and completely handed it over.

"Collin played great. He had a very tough hole at 17. We both made two great birdies on the first play-off hole. I had two chances to win this thing in regulation and on the second play-off hole and I didn't get it done."

While Thomas was left to lick his wounds, for Morikawa, Sunday's victory made up for the Charles Schwab blow, demonstrating why he is considered one of the fastest rising players on the Tour. "This is a huge kind of stepping stone," the world No. 13, whose start of 22 consecutive made cuts since turning pro is second only to 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods (25).

"We got No. 1 (Barracuda Championship win last July) out of the way, we got No. 2 - let the gates just open and let's keep going because obviously, it was a tough loss at Colonial a month ago, but I learned a lot."

His display at Muirfield drew high praise from the greats of the game and put him in good stead as he prepares for the Memorial event, which starts on Thursday.

Eighteen-time Major winner Jack Nicklaus tweeted: "Congrats to Collin Morikawa on winning the Workday Charity Open. His golf game at Muirfield matched his beautiful swing.

"Holing that 24-foot putt on top of Justin's 50-footer in the play-off was unbelievable. I expect many more PGA wins from the young Californian."

The Workday Charity Open was the first of back-to-back events at the Nicklaus-designed course at Muirfield, with the "Golden Bear" hosting the Memorial until Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE