No fans, no buzz but top golfers excited for tee-off

FORT WORTH (Texas) • The PGA Tour's 91-day hiatus - the longest unscheduled break from competition since World War II - will finally end today when play resumes at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and FedExCup leader Im Sung-jae of South Korea will headline a strong 148-player field in Fort Worth, Texas, where 16 of the world's top 20 have converged.

They will be returning to a very different looking arena during the coronavirus pandemic, when social distancing and the results of nasal swabs and thermal scans will be as important as what they put on their scorecards.

The most jarring change will be the absence of galleries.

Television coverage of the event will include features such as augmented reality technology virtual signage.

Some golfers will also wear microphones in a bid to liven up a subdued soundtrack. But they will not replace the familiar buzz that resonates across the course when a player holes out or drains a monster putt.

"The atmosphere will definitely be different," world No. 4 Justin Thomas said. "But then again, everything is different than what we've been used to the last three months."

The American predicted "a wide variety of scores" - even as brutally hot weather should mean lower numbers - as players get back to competitive mode.

"I sometimes feel rusty after two, three weeks off, let alone (three) months," he said.

"That's going to be weird, but at the same time it's going to be weird for everybody."

Compatriot and former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth is hoping the work he put in during the enforced break will help him rediscover his form.

The 26-year-old, who fell out of the top 50 in January for the first time since 2013, said he treated the break as an "off-season" and used it to improve his physical and mental conditioning after disappointing results in his first five events this year.

"I was certainly grateful for the time," said the three-time Major champion. "Certainly it's not a positive situation in general, but for me... I tried to look at how can I make this an advantage to myself."

The Dallas native has good reason to be optimistic about his chances at the Colonial Country Club, where he won in 2016 and managed a couple of runner-up finishes.

The PGA Tour had to cancel 11 tournaments during its shutdown and commissioner Jay Monahan cannot wait for the action to get going again.

"The most... prevalent (emotion) for me, is that I'm excited," he told the PGA Tour. "I know our players are excited.

"I know everybody that's been a part of this process is excited to stand our game back up in such a strong way this week."

