No audience for Sandy Lyle as he takes final bow on golf's greatest stage

AUGUSTA, Georgia - Sandy Lyle may be one of the Masters most beloved champions but he received precious little of it at Augusta National on Saturday, cutting a forlorn figure as he hit the last putt of his career in the early morning rain on a near deserted 18th green.

The first British player to wear the Green Jacket after winning the 1988 Masters, the 65-year-old Scot was denied the rousing sendoff accorded former champions when he had to return on Saturday for a 12-foot putt that would complete his weather delayed second round.

When the horn sounded at 8am ET to signal the start of play and open the course to spectators Lyle took out a ceremonial golden putter made for the occasion and two-putted for a double-bogey completing his final competitive round in front playing partners Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch, their caddies and a few maintenance crew and officials.

As Lyle made his way to the scorer’s office, signing for an 11-over 83, a stampede of patrons race walked (no running allowed on the Augusta National grounds) up the hill past the 18th green on the way to stake out places at Amen Corner, oblivious to the occasion unfolding beside.

“It’s a shame I didn’t get the chance to finish yesterday,” Lyle told reporters.

“Needed another 30 seconds.

“We were just basically lining our putts up and I was going to be the last to putt.

“We tried to talk to the official that, you know, please, let us finish. But, no, they stuck to the rules and rules are rules and we had to abide by that.”

The crowds that gave Lyle a standing ovation as he made his way to the 18th green on Friday also protested as chants of “Let him putt, Let him putt” rang out.