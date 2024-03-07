No. 4 Viktor Hovland says golf rankings devalued with no points for LIV

MIAMI - World number four Viktor Hovland said on March 6 that the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) is devalued without points for top players competing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League.

The 26-year-old Norwegian - PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff champion in 2023 - spoke on the eve of the opening round of the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Hovland was asked about LIV’s decision to drop its push for OWGR points for its 54-hole events, one that has prompted several top players from both tours to suggest changes are needed in ranking criteria due to the number of top players who have jumped to LIV.

“Rankings are rankings. They’re not objective truth,” Hovland said.

“They’re created to try to rank people the best they can.

“Now when you have a huge chunk of really good players that are not getting any ranking points, it definitely devalues that ranking.”

While rankings are used to determine invitations and exemptions into major tournaments, Hovland notes he’s not teeing off every week chasing a certain number.

“At the end of the day, I don’t show up out here to try to improve my world ranking,” Hovland said.

“I show up because I want to win this tournament and that’s it.”

Hovland has seen two of his 2023 Ryder Cup teammates – Jon Rahm of Spain, the reigning Masters champion, and England’s Tyrrell Hatton – jump to LIV Golf since 2023’s victory over the United States in Rome.

“I certainly miss a lot of those guys that we had some great memories from Whistling Straits and in Rome,” Hovland said. “But wish them the best and hopefully I’ll get to see them soon.”