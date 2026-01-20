Nine of top 10 women golfers confirm attendance for Singapore’s HSBC Women’s World Championship

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Nine of the world’s top 10 golfers have confirmed their participation for the HSBC Women’s World Championship, which will be held at the Sentosa Golf Club from Feb 26 to March 1.

Thailand’s world No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul leads the star-studded line-up, with Australia’s Minjee Lee (third), Japan’s Miyu Yamashita (fourth) and England’s Charley Hull (fifth) also set for Singapore.

World No. 6 Lydia Ko will be looking to defend her title after edging out Jeeno and Japan’s Ayaka Furue by four shots last March.

Only South Korean Ko Jin-young has won back-to-back titles (2022 and 2023) in 17 editions of the LPGA Tour event that is dubbed Asia’s Major.

China’s Yin Ruoning (seventh), South Korean Kim Hyo-joo (eighth), Japan’s Mao Saigo (ninth) and Kim Sei-young (10th) of South Korea round out the top-10 golfers.

American world No. 2 Nelly Korda will be the biggest absentee, again opting to skip the first Asia swing of the season, which begins with the Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida from Jan 29-Feb 1.

Jeeno, who is set to make her fifth appearance at the tournament, said: “I’m really excited to return to Singapore for the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

“Sentosa Golf Club is such a special venue, and this tournament always brings together the strongest field in women’s golf.

“After finishing so close last year, I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully putting on a great show for the fans in Singapore.”

Also returning to Singapore is Yamashita, who in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour in 2025, won two titles, including her maiden Major at the Women’s British Open.

The Japanese star will be making her second appearance at the Sentosa tournament, having finished tied-21 in 2025.

Singapore will be represented by amateur golfer Chen Xingtong, after she won the national qualifiers on Jan 15.

The best result by Singapore at the event was in 2025, when Shannon Tan finished tied-34th out of 64 golfers with an even-par 288, while Xingtong, 17, finished last with a 21-over 309.

Wong Kee Joo, chief executive of HSBC Singapore, said: “HSBC is thrilled that nine of the top 10 players have committed to competing in the 2026 HSBC Women’s World Championship, reinforcing Singapore’s status as a premier destination for world-class golf.

“We look forward to welcoming these exceptional athletes to Singapore for another memorable edition of ‘Asia’s Major’.”

The bank has been the title sponsor of the HSBC Women’s World Championship since its inception in 2008 and had recently renewed its agreement for another five years, increasing the prize purse from US$2.4 million (S$3.08 million) to US$3 million, with the field swelling from 66 to 72 players.

Fans who are interested to catch the players in action, can purchase tickets via the tournament website at https://www.hsbcgolf.com/womens .

Meanwhile, Jeeno, Lydia Ko and England’s Charley Hull are among the LPGA Tour players committed to the new women’s tech-infused indoor team golf league (WGTL).

The women’s version of the Tomorrow’s Golf League created by golf great Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy – will also feature world No. 25 Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson, a seven-time member of the United States Solheim Cup team.

The WTGL is preparing for a launch in winter 2026-27, after the upcoming LPGA season.

The LPGA and TMRW Sports announced two weeks ago the creation of the WTGL which they said would feature the world’s best women golfers competing across a season of fast-paced, team match play in the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.