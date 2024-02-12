Nick Taylor rides hot putter to playoff victory at WM Phoenix Open

Nick Taylor's clutch putting at the par-4 18th hole at TPC Scottsdale allowed the Canadian to defeat Charley Hoffman in a playoff and win the WM Phoenix Open on Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Taylor captured his fourth PGA Tour victory and his second dramatic finish in the past eight months. At the RBC Canadian Open last June, Taylor made a 72-foot eagle putt to beat Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Hoffman shot his second straight 64 to charge ahead of the pack and be the first in the clubhouse at 21-under 263. Taylor finished his bogey-free round of 65 by hitting his second shot at No. 18 out of the rough to 9 1/2 feet of the cup, then sinking the birdie putt to force a playoff.

Both players birdied the 18th the first time through in the playoff, Taylor from 15 feet and Hoffman from 7. Staying there for the second playoff hole, Hoffman's drive missed left and landed in a bunker on the edge of the fairway, while Taylor was barely off in the right rough.

From there, Taylor stuck his second shot to 11 1/2 feet, while Hoffman could only find the fat of the green 28 feet away. After Hoffman missed, Taylor sank in a birdie that felt inevitable.

The pair finished the final round three shots ahead of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (66 on Sunday) and Sam Burns (64). Sahith Theegala (69) rounded out the top five at 17 under.

--Field Level Media REUTERS