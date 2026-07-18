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New Zealand's Fox makes big early move in round three of Open

SOUTHPORT, England, July 18 - New Zealand's Ryan Fox made an early charge up the British Open leaderboard with an outward nine of 29 as the third round began in tranquil conditions at Royal Birkdale on Saturday.

Fox made birdies at the second, third, fifth, sixth and eighth before another at the 10th and one at the 14th following his only bogey lifted him into a tie for second on six under.

Australia's Lucas Herbert leads on eight under after his record-equalling round of 62 on Friday.

• Light winds prompt low scoring on Saturday with several players making moves.

• 2024 champion Xander Schauffele takes advantage of conditions to be four under for his round after 14 holes.

• American Justin Thomas also reaches four under.

• Rory McIlroy struggles to make an impression though as two early bogeys in his third round leave him eight off the lead.

• American Bryson DeChambeau, who was hit with a two-stoke penalty on Friday, is five under and will start at 1430GMT.

• Herbert to go out with Jackson Suber at 1450GMT. REUTERS