New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre share PGA Canadian Open lead

HAMILTON – New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and Scotsman Robert MacIntyre are unfancied names in golf, but the duo are making a statement in their bids to clinch a maiden win on the PGA Tour.
On May 31, Fox closed with a birdie putt from just inside 14 feet to match MacIntyre for the lead after the second round of the Canadian Open.
The world No. 63 New Zealander fired a six-under 64 while his 76th-ranked opponent, who has not had a bogey thus far, shot 66 to leave both men on 10-under 130 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.
American Joel Dahmen was third on 132 after a 65 with England’s David Skinns (71), Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (64) and Andrew Novak (67) of the United States sharing fourth on 133.
“I drove it great, I hit my irons really good and had a few more putts drop today,” said Fox, who has four wins on the DP World Tour and whose best PGA finish was a share of fourth at Myrtle Beach in May.
“Before the Masters (in April) I was really struggling, but certainly been feeling a lot better about my golf game since then. If you would have given me 64 to start the day I certainly would have taken.”
MacIntyre has two DP World Tour wins and his best PGA result was a runner-up finish at the 2023 Scottish Open.
“I’m playing nicely,” the Scot said.
“Approach play has been pretty good. I’ve been giving myself a lot of chances. When I missed the green I’ve had a good short game. Overall it has been a good two days.”
Fox, a 37-year-old from Auckland, birdied four of his first seven holes starting on the back nine.
He made a nine-foot birdie putt at the 10th, a birdie putt from just inside five feet at the 12th, another from just inside four feet at the 14th and rolled in a 24-footer to birdie the par-three 16th.
But the highlight of his day came when he made his final birdie putt at the par-four ninth to share the lead.
Meanwhile, MacIntyre – who is 10 years younger than Fox – said his best part of the week has been having his father, Dougie, as his caddie.
“First time on the bag on a proper tournament. He’s learning on the run and I’m kind of trying to stay as calm as I can,” he said. “We’re just trying to have as much fun as we can.”
MacIntyre had been through two other caddies in recent weeks.
“It’s not so much the caddieing part, it’s the personalities,” he added. “It’s just about having chats on the golf course. It’s not rocket science.”
While Fox had seven birdies in total, MacIntyre had just four.
He sank a 12-foot birdie putt on the first hole, reached the green in two for a tap-in birdie at the par-five fourth, made a seven-foot birdie putt at the 12th and a five-footer to birdie the 15th.
World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, a two-time Canadian Open champion and four-time Major winner, struggled to a 72 to finish on 138, eight adrift. AFP