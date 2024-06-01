New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre share PGA Canadian Open lead

HAMILTON – New Zealand’s Ryan Fox and Scotsman Robert MacIntyre are unfancied names in golf, but the duo are making a statement in their bids to clinch a maiden win on the PGA Tour.

On May 31, Fox closed with a birdie putt from just inside 14 feet to match MacIntyre for the lead after the second round of the Canadian Open.

The world No. 63 New Zealander fired a six-under 64 while his 76th-ranked opponent, who has not had a bogey thus far, shot 66 to leave both men on 10-under 130 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

American Joel Dahmen was third on 132 after a 65 with England’s David Skinns (71), Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes (64) and Andrew Novak (67) of the United States sharing fourth on 133.

“I drove it great, I hit my irons really good and had a few more putts drop today,” said Fox, who has four wins on the DP World Tour and whose best PGA finish was a share of fourth at Myrtle Beach in May.

“Before the Masters (in April) I was really struggling, but certainly been feeling a lot better about my golf game since then. If you would have given me 64 to start the day I certainly would have taken.”

MacIntyre has two DP World Tour wins and his best PGA result was a runner-up finish at the 2023 Scottish Open.

“I’m playing nicely,” the Scot said.

“Approach play has been pretty good. I’ve been giving myself a lot of chances. When I missed the green I’ve had a good short game. Overall it has been a good two days.”

Fox, a 37-year-old from Auckland, birdied four of his first seven holes starting on the back nine.

He made a nine-foot birdie putt at the 10th, a birdie putt from just inside five feet at the 12th, another from just inside four feet at the 14th and rolled in a 24-footer to birdie the par-three 16th.

But the highlight of his day came when he made his final birdie putt at the par-four ninth to share the lead.