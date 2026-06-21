New mindset, previous win give Wyndham Clark confidence at US Open

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Leader Wyndham Clark playing his tee shot on hole 6 during the third round of the US Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Southampton – Wyndham Clark says a new mindset and a Major victory in 2023 give him a confidence boost as he enters the final round of the US Open on June 21 (June 22, Singapore time) with a six-stroke lead.

Clark eagled the par-five 16th but closed with a three-putt bogey to fire a level-par 70 in the June 20 third round to stand on seven-under 203 at windy Shinnecock.

“Tomorrow is going to be a new challenge. There’s going to be some ups and downs. I’m really hoping I kind of bring my A-game finally, just sharper,” Clark said.

“I made some dumb mistakes with wedges, which I normally don’t do, and a couple of bad three-putts. If I can have my game, then I really love the opportunity.”

Clark, the 2023 US Open winner, will be in the final group with top-ranked American compatriot Scottie Scheffler, a four-time Major winner who can complete a career Grand Slam with a victory.

Scheffler (69) is tied for second on one-under 209 alongside fellow Americans Sahith Theegala (70) and Sam Stevens (72) and South Korea’s Tom Kim (72).

“I get to play with one of the best players in the world on one of the best courses in the world in one of the best championships, so it’s a dream come true,” Clark said.

“Scottie is the best player in the world and he’s going to play probably really good. He always does, but it’s nice to have a six-shot lead on him.

“I’m going to keep approaching it the same way. If I go out and execute and go through my process and hit the shots I know I can hit, I like my chances.”

One major reason Clark does is because he has become less emotional and better at letting go of mistakes to focus on upcoming holes.

“I’m trying to get more consistent. Today was very volatile,” Clark said. “Hopefully tomorrow it can be a little more low-key and hopefully, I can play some boring golf.

“I’ve just gotten a lot better at moving on and making each shot its own shot and not thinking, wow, why did I do that, how did I get myself here.

“I’ve gotten so much at better at going, ‘OK, now I have this shot, this is the new challenge, embrace it, and try to hit the best shot you can.’“

Winning the 2023 US Open has made him more confident than when he took his first Major title.

“I’m definitely a lot more confident and believe I can do it,” Clark said. “I’d say in ’23 there was still doubts. Not necessarily doubts, but I hadn’t done it, so there was a lot of unknown. Now that I’ve done it, I know I can do it, and I can do it again.

“I’ll definitely lean on that experience and other experiences from when I’ve won. Hey, I can break through and do this again.” AFP