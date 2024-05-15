New dad Scottie Scheffler, divorcing Rory McIlroy add emotion to PGA drama

LOUISVILLE – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler ends a three-week layoff at the PGA Championship with plans to use a back-up caddie this weekend, while second-ranked Rory McIlroy will compete after a shock divorce filing.

But do not write off the oddsmakers’ darlings just yet even as tension builds for the opening round on May 16 at 7,609-yard Valhalla, where McIlroy won his most recent Major crown 10 years ago.

It is an epic emotional contrast between Scheffler’s return to action after becoming a father last week and McIlroy’s return to Valhalla following a split from wife Erica after seven years of marriage.

But those are just the sparks that can produce gripping drama on golf’s greatest stages.

Both players have won their past two starts.

McIlroy clinched the PGA Tour pairs event in April with Irishman Shane Lowry and at Quail Hollow on May 12 a day before his divorce filing, and he arrived at Valhalla on May 14 for practice as news of the split became public.

Scheffler, whose wife Meredith gave birth to their first child last week, has four wins and a runner-up effort in his past five starts, taking titles at Bay Hill and the Players, losing a Houston Open play-off, then winning the Masters and Heritage crowns in back-to-back weeks in April.

He said that time away has not weakened his game.

“I’m definitely rested going into this week. I don’t really feel like any rust has accumulated,” he added.

“I was able to practise and play a lot at home. I’m able to do stuff at home to simulate tournament golf, especially on the greens, competing and gambling with my buddies. I don’t really want to lose to them.”

Scheffler is not worried about his mental game either.

“I feel like I’m in a good head space,” he said.

“The last couple months it seems like it has felt fairly easy at times. I think that’s always what you’re striving for and it has been nice to see some of the benefits of the work I’ve put in and see some results on the course as well.”

Ted Scott, Scheffler’s caddie, will miss the third round to attend his daughter’s high school graduation. Scheffler’s close friend Brad Payne, the PGA Tour chaplain, will fill in as the bagman on May 18.

“Something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first,” said Scheffler, an unsurprising decision now that he has been taking advice from his fellow players this week on how to be a No. 1 dad.