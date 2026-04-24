Nelly Korda takes early lead at Chevron Championship

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Nelly Korda of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during the first round of The Chevron Championship.

HOUSTON – Being happy on the golf course is important for Nelly Korda, as she built a two-shot advantage after the first round at the Chevron Championship, the first Major of the women’s golf season, in Houston.

The world No. 2 pocketed two birdies over Nos. 10-18 to begin her round on Thursday before heating up from there. She sank three straight birdies on Nos. 1-3, then added a pair on the seventh and eighth to finish her round seven-under 65.

It was Korda’s first bogey-free round since the second round of the 2024 Women’s British Open.

The soggy Memorial Park Golf Course has endured significant rainfall this week. Korda got in some extra work in the rain earlier in the week and felt that contributed to her hot start.

“Tuesday I came out and putted in the rain when we were allowed to before the pro-am and also Wednesday,” she said. “It feels good to put a good round together.”

In four LPGA starts this season, the American has won the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and followed that with three straight second-place finishes.

The secret to success?

“I feel like I have a really great team around me,” said Korda, who is searching for her third career Major. “So I think just there is a comfort and happiness inside me that makes me happy on the golf course, too.”

Tied for second at five under are Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit and South Korea’s Somi Lee.

Tavatanakit began her day with two birdies among her first three holes and never wavered, despite coming into the tournament with just one top-10 finish to her credit. That came last time out, when she finished in a tie for fifth at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

She added birdies on Nos. 8, 15 and 17 in a bogey-free performance.

“I feel like that is the definition of golf a little bit, is like you’re not going always have it your way,” Tavatanakit said. “How you can kind of scramble around and put a round together matters more than how you actually are striping it or how actual, you know, your game is.”

Lee, a winner at the 2025 Dow Championship, carded six birdies and was in line for an even better finish before she suffered a bogey on her final hole of the day, the ninth.

“I remember like my first hole... the first birdie going in gave me – boosted me a lot of the confidence and that helped me a lot,” she said.

Amateur Farah O’Keefe is part of a group of four more golfers three shots back at four under. Like Lee, she suffered a bogey on the troublesome ninth to counterbalance her five-birdie day. She is tied with France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Japan’s Yuri Yoshida and China’s Yan Liu.

A whopping 10 players are tied for eighth at three-under 69.

Defending champion Mao Saigo of Japan struggled to a 1-over 73, while Thailand’s top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul, seeking her first Major title, opened with a 74. REUTERS, AFP